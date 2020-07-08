Man tempted by ‘easy money’ found with cannabis and more than £2,000 in cash, court hears

Norwich Crown Court. Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant ©

A man who a judge said was tempted by “easy money” was caught in Norwich with more than £2,000 in cash and cannabis worth as much as £6,200, a court heard.

Robert Watts, 35, was seen in his vehicle trying to pull away quickly when he spotted police in a car park on Thorpe Road on June 11 last year, at about 9pm.

Richard Reynolds, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said when officers stopped Watts they noticed a smell of cannabis.

Mr Reynolds said police conducted a search and Watts was found to have 10 bags of cannabis with a street value of £4,698 to £6,267.

He was also found to have £2,197 in cash, which was seized by officers, as well as two mobile phones.

Mr Reynolds said that Watts, who was of previous good character, admitted he had become involved for financial gain as he had money pressures at the time.

Watts, of Eau Brink Road, Tilney All Saints, King’s Lynn, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply on June 11 last year and appeared at crown court for sentence on Wednesday.

Watts, who represented himself in court, was said to have shown remorse and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

The court heard he admitted the offence to magistrates and his case had been committed to the crown court for sentence.

Judge Anthony Bate told Watts that police found the drugs and cash after the was stopped just as he was about to leave the car park on Thorpe Road, having driven from West Norfolk.

He accepted that Reynolds became involved in dealing cannabis for the financial reward and said Watts had given a frank account as to how he came to commit the offence.

He told Watts: “You were offered a financial reward of easy money which tempted you to go from west Norfolk to Norwich to pass on these drugs to others.”

Judge Bate said Watts was of previous good character and deserved credit for his early guilty plea.

He jailed him for eight months, suspended for 15 months.

He also placed Watts on a six month curfew from 9pm to 6am and 80 hours unpaid work.

Judge Bate told Watts:”I hope the crown court will not see you again. It is your first appearance here and I hope it is the last.”

He also ordered the cash seized to be forfeited and also ordered Watts to pay £100 costs.