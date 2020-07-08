Search

Advanced search

Man tempted by ‘easy money’ found with cannabis and more than £2,000 in cash, court hears

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 July 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant ©

A man who a judge said was tempted by “easy money” was caught in Norwich with more than £2,000 in cash and cannabis worth as much as £6,200, a court heard.

Robert Watts, 35, was seen in his vehicle trying to pull away quickly when he spotted police in a car park on Thorpe Road on June 11 last year, at about 9pm.

Richard Reynolds, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said when officers stopped Watts they noticed a smell of cannabis.

Mr Reynolds said police conducted a search and Watts was found to have 10 bags of cannabis with a street value of £4,698 to £6,267.

He was also found to have £2,197 in cash, which was seized by officers, as well as two mobile phones.

Mr Reynolds said that Watts, who was of previous good character, admitted he had become involved for financial gain as he had money pressures at the time.

Watts, of Eau Brink Road, Tilney All Saints, King’s Lynn, pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply on June 11 last year and appeared at crown court for sentence on Wednesday.

Watts, who represented himself in court, was said to have shown remorse and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard he admitted the offence to magistrates and his case had been committed to the crown court for sentence.

Judge Anthony Bate told Watts that police found the drugs and cash after the was stopped just as he was about to leave the car park on Thorpe Road, having driven from West Norfolk.

He accepted that Reynolds became involved in dealing cannabis for the financial reward and said Watts had given a frank account as to how he came to commit the offence.

He told Watts: “You were offered a financial reward of easy money which tempted you to go from west Norfolk to Norwich to pass on these drugs to others.”

Judge Bate said Watts was of previous good character and deserved credit for his early guilty plea.

He jailed him for eight months, suspended for 15 months.

He also placed Watts on a six month curfew from 9pm to 6am and 80 hours unpaid work.

Judge Bate told Watts:”I hope the crown court will not see you again. It is your first appearance here and I hope it is the last.”

He also ordered the cash seized to be forfeited and also ordered Watts to pay £100 costs.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘A horrible, smelly eyesore’ - Council urged to approve housing on former timber site

Aerial view of Westfield Road. Image: Google Maps

Former cafe owner who left sex toy in car in protest wins her appeal

Kerry Radley at the former Post Office in Salhouse. Picture: James Bass

Fewer than 15 new coronavirus cases a week in Norfolk

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park was set up very quickly to support the increase in testing capacity Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bend, and snap! - Woman becomes Reese Witherspoon look-alike during lockdown

Rebecca Rickman-Jenkins, 40, of Poringland, has been having fun recreating look-a-like images of Reese Witherspoon. Picture: JULES RICKMAN-JENKINS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Norfolk residents warned they may see ‘brown, orange or yellow’ tap water

Anglian Water warned that people may be experiencing discoloured water on Tuesday. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tenant with chronic asthma still living in flat covered in mould

Tracy Shaw's bed and wardobe were destroyed by the mould. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 10 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Fewer than 15 new coronavirus cases a week in Norfolk

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park was set up very quickly to support the increase in testing capacity Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drive-through flu jabs considered for Suffolk – but big shortfall in jabs predicted for the region

Drive-through centres for providing flu jabs are among plans being considered in Suffolk. PIcture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Up to 1,600 jobs could go at Burger King

Burger King could see 1,600 job. Pic: Burger King