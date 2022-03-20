A west Norfolk man offered a bribe to a witness to avoid a call from the police having crashed while almost four times the drink limit, a court heard.

Deividas Filipauskas, 38, said he was prepared to give a witness £300 following a crash in De Grey Road, Gaywood, near King's Lynn.

Lynn Magistrates Court heard the witness had been in his house when he "heard a very loud screeching noise and a bang".

Jessica Pratt-Vivian, prosecuting, said: “He got up and saw his father’s car had been driven into by a silver car.”

The court was told that following the crash, which happened at about 10.30pm on February 17, the witness went outside and found Filipauskas sitting in the driver’s seat of the Mercedes with the engine running.

Ms Pratt-Vivian said: “The defendant said ‘don’t call police. I will give you £300.’”

Filipauskas then drove a further 30 feet before parking on the kerb.

Police were called and Filipauskas was arrested, blowing 135 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of St Peter’s Road, West Lynn, pleaded guilty to drink-driving when he appeared on Thursday (March 17).

The court heard it was his second drink-drive offence in four years, triggering a minimum three-year ban.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said Filipauskas had been through a “very bad time” in the run-up to the offence, including his taxi business going bust, his mother needing an urgent operation and a close friend being diagnosed with having cancer.

“All of these things got on top of him,” said Mr Sorrell. “Common sense completely deserted him."

Referring to the bribe, Mr Sorrell told the bench: “I hope you don’t think that’s particularly sinister. He was under the influence of alcohol and at that time quite a desperate man.

“Luckily, that didn’t work.”

Filipauskas was banned from driving for four years and given a 12-month community order with a 90-day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement and ten rehabilitation activity days.

He was also told to pay £200 in costs and victim surcharge.