Sentencing of four cannabis factory gardeners adjourned

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

The sentencing of four men who admitted their parts in a “substantial” cannabis factory in West Norfolk has been adjourned.

The cannabis was found growing in 10 polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area, near Downham Market.

Officers from King’s Lynn police team discovered the cannabis plants on Saturday July 18.

Hoa Van Hoang, 40, Huy Duc To, 44, Huy Than Hoang, 35 and Pham Nam Trung, 39, all of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (October 1) having admitted producing cannabis.

All four defendants, who appeared over the videolink, were due to be sentenced but could not be dealt with as there was issues with the interpreter.

Judge Stephen Holt said all four defendants, who cannot speak English, needed to be produced at court so they could talk to an interpreter.

Sentencing was adjourned until November 5.