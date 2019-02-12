Search

Army tank driver banned from roads for drug-driving

PUBLISHED: 11:57 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 26 February 2019

King's Lynn Magistrates Court, where Army tank driver Ryan Pell, from Clenchwarton, was convicted of drug-driving. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

An Army tank driver who “excelled” to achieve that standard at the age of 21 has been banned from the roads for drug-driving.

Ryan Pell, of Linford Estate, Clenchwarton, was caught in the early hours with more than ten times the specified limit of a derivative of cocaine.

He was spotted by police in a 20mph speed limit in Wisbech Road “braking heavily, at unusual intervals, and swerving”, Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

Pell, who was driving a Ford Focus, was stopped and failed a roadside drug wipe.

A later evidential test gave a reading of 533 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine per litre of blood.

Pell pleaded guilty to drug-driving on August 21 last year.

Mitigating, Steve Williams said his client had taken drugs earlier that day and was “genuinely remorseful”.

“He’s a soldier who doesn’t take drugs ordinarily,” Mr Williams added. “He was on leave and met up with friends but he doesn’t blame anyone but himself.

“He does regret it and it’s put him in a stronger position because he’s told me that he’s not going to spend time with people who indulge in drugs; he’s only going to spend time with friends in the Army.”

Pell was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Chairman of the magistrates’ bench, Louise Barber, told him: “We are as disappointed as you are because you have excelled in your career.

“You have done so well to get where you are. Fingers crossed this is not going to affect your career too much.”

