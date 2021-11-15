Man who followed victims after they withdrew cash from banks jailed

Wesley Maughan, 21, of Southernhay in Basildon was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday November 11 after he pleaded guilty to six theft offences as well as two burglary offences in Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A man who followed people and broke into their cars after they withdrew cash has been jailed for three years.

Wesley Maughan, 21, of Southernhay in Basildon, was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, November, 11, after he pleaded guilty to six theft offences as well as two burglary offences.

This followed an investigation into thefts across a number of counties, including Norfolk and Suffolk, where victims were followed after withdrawing money from the bank.

The victims then had their vehicles broken into and the cash stolen.

Officers from the Serious Crime Disruption Team were able to identify and link the incidents and secure a case against Maughan.

He was arrested on June 23 this year and subsequently charged with conspiring with other persons to steal cash of a value unknown belonging to others between May 7 2020 and February 25 2021 in the counties of Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex.