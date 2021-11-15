News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man who followed victims after they withdrew cash from banks jailed

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:23 PM November 15, 2021
Wesley Maughan, 21, of Southernhay in Basildon was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday November 11

Wesley Maughan, 21, of Southernhay in Basildon was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday November 11 after he pleaded guilty to six theft offences as well as two burglary offences in Norfolk and Suffolk. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A man who followed people and broke into their cars after they withdrew cash has been jailed for three years. 

Wesley Maughan, 21, of Southernhay in Basildon, was convicted at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, November, 11, after he pleaded guilty to six theft offences as well as two burglary offences. 

This followed an investigation into thefts across a number of counties, including Norfolk and Suffolk, where victims were followed after withdrawing money from the bank.

The victims then had their vehicles broken into and the cash stolen. 

Officers from the Serious Crime Disruption Team were able to identify and link the incidents and secure a case against Maughan.

He was arrested on June 23 this year and subsequently charged with conspiring with other persons to steal cash of a value unknown belonging to others between May 7 2020 and February 25 2021 in the counties of Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman
  2. 2 Bid to turn part of former hotel into apartments
  3. 3 City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul
  1. 4 Norfolk police issue e-scooter Christmas present warning
  2. 5 Fan group reacts as Dean Smith set to be announced as Norwich boss
  3. 6 Normal for Norfolk star joins £150,000 bid to save church
  4. 7 City confirm Dean Smith appointment
  5. 8 Section of beach closed and bomb squad called after object found
  6. 9 Eco lodges plan for Norfolk woodland
  7. 10 'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hugh Bonneville (third from right) who plays Lord Grantham in the hit TV series wined and dined in The Crown Inn

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page

Five major housing schemes planned for Norfolk

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn at night. Picture: Ian Burt

Bid to make case for revamp of 'inadequate' bypass

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Before and after pictures of Breydon Water in Great Yarmouth.

Before and after: Aerial photos show Norfolk's changes over 30 years

EDP reporters

Logo Icon