Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Land Rover stolen after house burgled in west Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:54 AM September 21, 2022
A Land Rover was stolen from a home Chesnut Avenue in Welney - Credit: Google

A car was stolen following a burglary at a home in west Norfolk.

The burglary took place in Welney between 1am and 7.30am on Monday, September 12.

The suspects are believed to have reached through an open window at a house in Chesnut Avenue to steal keys for the vehicle from inside. 

A black Land Rover Freelander with the number plate GV04 PHN was then stolen.

Officers are to keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the whereabouts of the car.

Those with information are asked to call PC James Haslam at Downham Market police station quoting crime reference 36/71083/22.

Members of the public can call 101 or email james.haslam@norfolk.police.uk.

