Wells sexual assault allegation false, police confirm

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:00 PM March 31, 2022
Mill Road in Wells, north Norfolk

Police had been investigating reports of a sexual assault in Mill Road. - Credit: Google

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Wells have discovered that the report was false. 

Police had been investigating reports a teenager was sexually assaulted by an unknown man in Mill Road at 8.40am on Thursday, March 10.

Following enquiries, including the examination of CCTV footage, police have confirmed that evidence does not support the allegation.

Detective Inspector Richard Weller said: “We always take reports of these incidents seriously and carry out thorough investigations to establish the full circumstances.

“We know and fully understand this report caused concern in the local community and therefore recognise the need to reassure people and confirm this was a false report.”

Following the report, Alderman Peel High School in Wells supported police investigations.

