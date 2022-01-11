Two men have been sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after weapons were found in a car in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Police discovered an array of weapons including two machetes and a baseball bat after pulling over a car in Norwich.

Ryan Miller, 23; Connor Secker, 20 and Brogan Crosby, 20 were found with a number of weapons, after being stopped by officers.

Ryan Miller who has been sentenced to 24 months in prison after admitting offensive weapons offences.

Norwich Crown Court heard police followed an Audi A5 car being driven by Miller on Mousehold Lane.

Simon Walters, prosecuting, said it was was stopped on Yarmouth Road, Norwich on October 30 2019.

He said Miller was arrested after the officer spotted a torque wrench and baseball bat in the car while others "decamped" with one of them "holding a large machete".

Secker and Crosby were later detained following a police search.

Weapons were later found by police searching the car including a machete, a baseball bat and a Stanley knife.

Miller, formerly of Fry Road, Eaton appeared at court on Tuesday (January 11) for sentencing having admitted two counts of having an article with a blade or a point, two of having an offensive weapon and another bladed article offence.

Crosby, of Coniston Close, West Earlham, also appeared having previously admitted three offences of having a bladed article and two of having an offensive weapon in a public place.

Judge Maureen Bacon said it was "clear something was planned", "something of a violent nature" and there was a risk of serious disorder.

Miller was jailed for 24 months while Crosby was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment suspended for 20 months and ordered to do 300 hours unpaid work.

Rhys Rosser, for Miller, said he had entered guilty pleas to the offences and urged the judge to give him the greatest discount she could for that.

John Morgans, mitigating for Crosby, said he was now 20 and of previous good character.

He said the court was dealing with events from two years ago since when Crosby deliberately moved away from the area and those involved.

Secker, of Penn Grove, Norwich, was due to appear in court having previously admitted three offences of having a bladed article and two of having an offensive weapon in a public place.

He did not appear in court having refused to leave his cell due to having "Covid symptoms" and will be sentenced at a later date.