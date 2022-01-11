Machetes and other weapons found in car stopped by police
- Credit: Archant
Police discovered an array of weapons including two machetes and a baseball bat after pulling over a car in Norwich.
Ryan Miller, 23; Connor Secker, 20 and Brogan Crosby, 20 were found with a number of weapons, after being stopped by officers.
Norwich Crown Court heard police followed an Audi A5 car being driven by Miller on Mousehold Lane.
Simon Walters, prosecuting, said it was was stopped on Yarmouth Road, Norwich on October 30 2019.
He said Miller was arrested after the officer spotted a torque wrench and baseball bat in the car while others "decamped" with one of them "holding a large machete".
Secker and Crosby were later detained following a police search.
Weapons were later found by police searching the car including a machete, a baseball bat and a Stanley knife.
Most Read
- 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
- 2 Family's emotional tribute to 'cheeky' Bonnie, four, after sudden death
- 3 Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich
- 4 London police took missing Norfolk man to hospital as major search went on
- 5 Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services
- 6 Horse dies after being hit by lorry and car on A11
- 7 Man guilty of 25 year campaign of abuse against young girls
- 8 Interactive map: Covid case rates above national average in one part of Norfolk
- 9 'He's been shot' - moment councillor reveals ex-mayor's shooting
- 10 'Unmissable' barn conversion goes up for sale for £950,000
Miller, formerly of Fry Road, Eaton appeared at court on Tuesday (January 11) for sentencing having admitted two counts of having an article with a blade or a point, two of having an offensive weapon and another bladed article offence.
Crosby, of Coniston Close, West Earlham, also appeared having previously admitted three offences of having a bladed article and two of having an offensive weapon in a public place.
Judge Maureen Bacon said it was "clear something was planned", "something of a violent nature" and there was a risk of serious disorder.
Miller was jailed for 24 months while Crosby was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment suspended for 20 months and ordered to do 300 hours unpaid work.
Rhys Rosser, for Miller, said he had entered guilty pleas to the offences and urged the judge to give him the greatest discount she could for that.
John Morgans, mitigating for Crosby, said he was now 20 and of previous good character.
He said the court was dealing with events from two years ago since when Crosby deliberately moved away from the area and those involved.
Secker, of Penn Grove, Norwich, was due to appear in court having previously admitted three offences of having a bladed article and two of having an offensive weapon in a public place.
He did not appear in court having refused to leave his cell due to having "Covid symptoms" and will be sentenced at a later date.