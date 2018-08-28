Search

Advanced search

Weapon seized as police stop driver who had been using cannabis

PUBLISHED: 08:25 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:25 10 December 2018

Police found an offensive weapon when they stopped a car in Ormesby. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police found an offensive weapon when they stopped a car in Ormesby. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

A weapon was seized after police stopped a car which was driven by a driver who had been using cannabis.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted details of the arrest at just after 6am on Monday, December 12.

They said a BMW had been stopped in Ormesby and posted a photograph showing the driver had tested positive for cannabis.

They said the driver had also been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, having no insurance and for possession of drugs with intent to supply.

They also did not have a valid MOT, police said.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Driver dies after crash on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to the B1322 at Hedenham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

Drink driver caught speeding on A47 with family in the car

File picture of A47 at Terrington St John. PIC: Steve Williams.

Fears bridge closure will have huge impact on Norfolk village

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Driver dies after crash on Norfolk road

Emergency services were called to the B1322 at Hedenham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Straw fire ‘catastrophic’ as mayor says town is becoming ‘lawless’

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Pub’s 24-hour dartathon to fund Harper’s vital operation

Daniel Ralph, of Lakenham, Craig Morsley, Derek Sparks, Dave Turton, Jason Brown, James Upton, Heidi Harvey, James West, Stephen Crowe, Dean Burrage, Dan Daynes, Guy Metcalfe-Hume, Tom Moran, Danny George and Jorge Longman, all from Thorpe Marriott took part in the 24 hour dart-a-ton in The Otter Pub. Abigail Nicholson

Weapon seized as police stop driver who had been using cannabis

Police found an offensive weapon when they stopped a car in Ormesby. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast