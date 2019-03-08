‘We do not have a magazine’: Fire and Rescue Service warn of scams

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have issued a warning following a spate of cold calls in their name. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire. Archant

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning following reports of cold calls in its name.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both the fire service and Suffolk Trading Standards revealed fraudsters are calling businesses pretending to be from the Fire Service.

In a post to Facebook, they said: “WARNING! Fraudsters are calling businesses pretending to be Suffolk Fire and Rescue to sell advertising space.

“Suffolk Fire do not have a magazine, and do not cold call!!

“Report calls to Suffolk Trading Standards via 03454 040506.”

This comes after a spate of cold calls and scams through Norfolk and Suffolk.

This week, businesses were warned to be on guard for a tool sharpening scam.

According to the Suffolk Trading Standards, the “rogue traders” offer to take a few tools to demonstrate their skill and provide an estimate before returning to take the tools to be sharpened. Several days later they return with the tools and demand thousands of pounds from the business.