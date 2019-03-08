Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘We do not have a magazine’: Fire and Rescue Service warn of scams

PUBLISHED: 10:32 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 14 March 2019

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have issued a warning following a spate of cold calls in their name. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have issued a warning following a spate of cold calls in their name. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Archant

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has issued a warning following reports of cold calls in its name.

Both the fire service and Suffolk Trading Standards revealed fraudsters are calling businesses pretending to be from the Fire Service.

In a post to Facebook, they said: “WARNING! Fraudsters are calling businesses pretending to be Suffolk Fire and Rescue to sell advertising space.

“Suffolk Fire do not have a magazine, and do not cold call!!

“Report calls to Suffolk Trading Standards via 03454 040506.”

This comes after a spate of cold calls and scams through Norfolk and Suffolk.

This week, businesses were warned to be on guard for a tool sharpening scam.

According to the Suffolk Trading Standards, the “rogue traders” offer to take a few tools to demonstrate their skill and provide an estimate before returning to take the tools to be sharpened. Several days later they return with the tools and demand thousands of pounds from the business.

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Two men charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen

Two men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen in North Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Farke unveils his Premier League plan after signing new City deal

Daniel Farke has pledged his longer term future to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists