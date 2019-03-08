Thief who targets elderly back in court - for sheltered housing raid

A burglar who was jailed for targeting older people has returned to his bad habits - this time breaking into a Norwich sheltered housing complex and robbing a 77-year-old victim of his wallet.

Wayne Hambling, 41, of no fixed address, admitted the burglary at Waddington Court on July 29 2018, when cash was stolen from a vulnerable victim.

He also admitted robbery on August 7 2018 when he stole a wallet from a 77-year-old.

Hambling, who appeared over a video link at Norwich Crown Court, had his case adjourned for reports until Thursday, September 19.

Judge Anthony Bate said there needed to be a risk assessment to look at what danger Hambling posed as these latest offences were similar to his past offending, which also involved elderly victims.

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution and Andrew Oliver appeared for Hambling at the short hearing.

Mr Oliver said that Hambling was not asking for any report and realised that he would face a prison term.

He said: "There is an obvious custodial sentence here because of his previous convictions."

His previous offending included his being jailed for 21 months after he befriended a pensioner then took her bankcards.

The court heard that Hambling had befriended the pensioner while out walking his dog in Aylsham Road, and after being invited in for a coffee he stole her bank cards from her purse when she left him alone in a room at her home.

He withdrew £150 from her account, and when he called again at the home of the pensioner, she refused him entry as she now suspected him of taking her bank card.

But he then knocked on her front door and when she opened it, he barged his way past her and stole her purse containing £60.

In an impact statement the victim had said she thought it was a "mean" offence and felt angry he had taken advantage of her good nature.

His other previous convictions include robbery in December 2016, when he stole £900 cash from an 83-year-old man in Adelaide Street.