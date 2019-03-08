Search

Prisoner locked fellow inmate in cell at Wayland and told him: 'You are my hostage'

PUBLISHED: 16:09 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 15 May 2019

HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

A prisoner held another inmate hostage so he could get moved onto the segregation wing, a court heard.

Spencer Girt, 23, was concerned for his safety after he ran up debts with other prisoners at Wayland jail and so he falsely imprisoned another inmate when he came to his cell to get a kettle and tied him up in a bid to get moved, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said that Girt, who was serving a sentence for robbery, told the victim: "You are my hostage" in an aggressive tone and was moving impulsively around the cell,

He said he put the victim in fear and told him that if he did not stop shaking he was going to hit him and had tied the victim by his wrists and ankles using ripped up blankets.

Mr Ivory said: "He was very worried he was going to get hurt .

Mr Ivory said that Girt sent a message to prison officers what was going on and the incident ended peacefully without anyone getting injured.

"He was persuaded to give up and it came to an end with the complainant being released unharmed, but no doubt very shaken."

The whole incident lasted for less than an hour.

You may also want to watch:

Girt admitted false imprisonment, in February, last year, and was jailed for 20 months.

Andrew Oliver, for Girt, said that he had a number of difficulties and said: "He wanted to be on the segregation wing and he lacked the ability to think things through."

He said Girt was in fear at being on the wing after getting threats and said: "He formed the idea of locking himself in his cell with another prisoner in the hope he would be put in the segregation unit, which is what happened."

He said Girt tied up the hostage so prison staff would take him seriously, but did not harm him in any way.

He said prison officers were soon on the scene and it was a brief incident.

"Prison officers were present very quickly."

Sentencing him, Judge Stephen Holt told Girt: "This was your attempt to manipulate the system and get off the wing."

He said although there was no victim impact statement, the prisoner was vulnerable.

He warned Girt he was rapidly approaching the position where he would be considered dangerous.

