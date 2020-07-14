Search

Prison worker given custody warning after inmate relationship

PUBLISHED: 14:43 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 14 July 2020

HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

A prison worker has been warned all options, including custody, are open after she admitted having a relationship with an inmate.

Sarah Hook, 20, a courier services supervisor at HMP Wayland near Thetford, has been charged with wilfully neglecting to perform a duty, namely wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted herself by conducting an intimate relationship with an inmate between August 2019 and October 2019.

The defendant, from Fye Bridge Street, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (July 14) when she pleaded guilty to the offence.

Sentencing was adjourned by Judge Anthony Bate until August 7 in order that a pre-sentence report can be carried out.

Judge Bate warned Hook that the fact he was granting her bail should not be taken as any indication and warned that “all options, including custody will be open”.

