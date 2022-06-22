News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Prison to get new workshop to help inmates find jobs on release

Dan Grimmer

Published: 12:00 PM June 22, 2022
A new workshop is to be built at a Norfolk prison as part of a government drive to cut reoffending.

Wayland Prison, near Watton, is one of six prisons where new houseblocks, including a workshop, are to be built as part of a £500m construction deal.

Prisons minister Victoria Atkins announced a contract has been awarded to Kier and Wates to lead an alliance of small businesses to build the new houseblocks.

The category C men's prison will get what the government described as a state-of-the-art workshop to provide jobs training to prisoners.

The government says that will help get more ex-offenders into jobs.

The government says the proportion of ex-prisoners employed six months after release increased by two-thirds (66 per cent) between April 2021 and March this year.

Ms Atkins said: "This will boost public safety by giving offenders every opportunity to turn away from a life of crime and towards a future of gainful employment.

"These houseblocks are also great news for the local firms who will play a central role in constructing them, along with the communities who benefit from the jobs that will be created at the prisons."

