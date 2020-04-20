Boats and outboard motors stolen from sailing club base

A host of sailing equipment has been stolen in Beccles. Picture: Karen Langston Archant

Sailing equipment including outboard motors, kayaks and rowing dinghies has been stolen from a boating club.

Between 8.30am on Wednesday, April 15, and 10am on Thursday, April 16 a shared site for Waveney Windsurfers and Small Craft Club, Beccles Sea Cadets and Waveney Water Lions, in Withersdale Road, was broken into.

A metal container and two storage sheds were raided with a number of items stolen including generators, an electric pump, mowers, outboard motors, GPS sat maps, buoyancy aids, ride-on mower, water pump, water pipe, two Avon rowing dinghies, wooden oars, deep cycle batteries, a trailer, two kayaks and stakes, among other items.

Anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious is asked to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/21495/20.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.