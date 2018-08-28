Warning issued following spate of scam calls and emails

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire. Archant

Police have issued a warning to householders, following reports of scam calls and emails in the area.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With a warning message posted on the Halesworth Police Facebook page, a spokesman said: “We’ve received information about scam calls, reportedly from BT, doing the rounds.

“In these particular calls the scammer claims that your Internet will be cut off unless you make an immediate payment.

“Do not engage with these callers, report to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.

“Another common scam at the moment is phishing e-mails which appear to be from TV Licensing. They include a link which, if followed, can give the scammers access to your bank account details.”

The spokesman added: “Share with your friends, family and neighbours to help everyone become ScamAware!”

For further information visit www.actionfraud.police.uk/