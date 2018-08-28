Search

Advanced search

Warning issued following spate of scam calls and emails

PUBLISHED: 14:07 20 November 2018

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Archant

Police have issued a warning to householders, following reports of scam calls and emails in the area.

With a warning message posted on the Halesworth Police Facebook page, a spokesman said: “We’ve received information about scam calls, reportedly from BT, doing the rounds.

“In these particular calls the scammer claims that your Internet will be cut off unless you make an immediate payment.

“Do not engage with these callers, report to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.

“Another common scam at the moment is phishing e-mails which appear to be from TV Licensing. They include a link which, if followed, can give the scammers access to your bank account details.”

The spokesman added: “Share with your friends, family and neighbours to help everyone become ScamAware!”

For further information visit www.actionfraud.police.uk/

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

‘She lived for her family’ - friends pay tribute to woman who died in tent near Norwich footpath

Kayla Terry. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Terminally-ill man who was told he was fit to work backs campaign for easier access to benefits

Motor neurone disease sufferer Martin Burnell, 59, from Lowestoft, was assessed as being fit to work despite being told by his consultant that he would never work again. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rural road closed by ‘rather large tree’ tangled in power cables

North Norfolk police tweeted to say that a road in Honing was closed so an overhanging tree could be dealt with. Picture: North Norfolk police

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

WATCH: Dramatic near miss on a roundabout, but who is in the wrong?

The near miss on the roundabout in Lowestoft was captured on dashcam at 2.30pm, today (November 19). Picture: Contributed

It is Norwich’s smallest pub - but what is its food like?

The Vine Thai in Norwich food review. Photo: Lauren Cope

Secretary pays back £4,000 she stole from lifeboat volunteers

Jessica Parker PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Fuel and fertiliser prices drive a 7.8% rise in the cost of farming

Fuel and fertiliser prices have driven a 7.8% increase in the cost of farming in the last year, according to the latest AF Aginflation figures. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast