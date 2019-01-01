Man accused of assaulting woman with wet tea towel to stand trial

A man accused of beating a woman on three occasions - including once with a wet tea towel - will stand trial next year.

Sebastian Andrews, 36, of High Street, Watton, denied four charges held against him relating to incidents over the course of two years of his relation.

He is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour between May 1, 2017 and August 1, 2019.

Andrews is also charged with three separate cases of assault against the woman, accused of beating her with wet tea towel on one occasion and a hard back book on another. In a third incident he is accused of raising a hand to her and striking her across the knee.

All three incidents are alleged to have happened in June 2019.

Appearing at Norwich Crown Court, Andrews denied all four charges.

A jury trial has been scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 26 and is expected to last four days.