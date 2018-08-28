Search

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

PUBLISHED: 10:28 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 28 January 2019

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Archant

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Norwich.

It happened sometime between 3am and 5am on Tuesday 22 January at a house in Waterloo Road. The suspect/s gained access through an insecure door at the back of the house while the occupants were asleep upstairs.

A games console and two controllers, computer games and a women’s purse were stolen.

Officers are keen to hear from anybody with information about the incident or witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area during the relevant times.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Matthew Cornwall at Bethel Street CID on 101. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

