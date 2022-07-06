Police told to improve how they investigate domestic abuse by officers

In the last four years, 21 out of 27 Norfolk Police officers and staff accused of domestic abuse have kept their jobs - Credit: Getty Images

Police have been told to improve how they investigate domestic abuse allegations against serving officers after a review found 'systemic deficiencies'.

Reports of their own officers committing abuse saw just 9pc of such allegations leading to criminal charges, a joint watchdog investigation has found, but it denied perpetrators were “getting away with it”.

It comes after it was revealed that four out of five Norfolk Constabulary officers and staff accused of domestic abuse have kept their jobs.

Since January 2018, 22 Norfolk police officers and five civilian staff have been accused of domestic abuse offences.

Three were disciplined, three were removed from their post and one was convicted of a crime. However 21 remained in post.

The national investigation saw watchdogs identify “systemic weaknesses” including officers investigating allegations against colleagues and suspects using their role to deter victims from coming forward.

Roy Wilsher, Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, said: “The public want to know that cases are being investigated thoroughly.

“While many forces are already taking steps to do this and most police officers act with the utmost integrity, we found that not all forces are treating these cases with the gravity they deserve, and that is not good enough.”

Roy Wilsher, Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary - Credit: Gov.uk

The watchdogs identified several recommendations to better support victims and improve the quality of investigations, including forces putting in place plans to ensure cases of police perpetrated domestic abuse are investigated by someone with no prior connection to those involved.

Chief constables should also audit all live allegations of domestic abuse against officers and staff and investigations closed within the last year, it added.

The investigation examined 149 domestic abuse reports from 2018, involving suspects from 15 police forces.

It was launched in response to a so-called super-complaint submitted by the Centre for Women’s Justice (CWJ) that police were not properly dealing with cases, and included a tranche of anecdotal evidence.

Nogah Ofer, author of the super-complaint, said: “We welcome the detailed investigation and consideration of the issues we have raised in this super-complaint.

“We are however disappointed that the recommendations for reform fall short of making the changes we believe are imperative to create a system that can foster trust and confidence for survivors and the public.”