Watchdogs issue warning over Norfolk cold callers

Watchdogs have warned people to beware of cold callers.

Watchdogs have warned people to beware of doorstep cold callers claiming they have been sent by energy companies.

Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards department said they had received reports of the cold callers in Bowthorpe and Bradwell.

The callers are knocking on people's doors claiming they have been 'sent by energy companies' to see if customers are 'happy with your supplier', before asking for details of suppliers.

Trading Standards officers urged people to never deal with cold callers and not to give out any information.

Instead, people should report incidents to 03454 040506.