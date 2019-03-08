Video

WATCH: Shocking moment thieves smash cameras and steal over £500 from pub

The CCTV camera was knocked to the ground as the thief entered. Photo: Lara Ingram / Fieldy's Archant

The manager of a Suffolk pub has hit out at 'low-life' thieves who stole from charity collection pots and took £500 from the till.

A total of three people were seen near the pub at the time of the incident. Photo: Lara Ingram / Fieldy's A total of three people were seen near the pub at the time of the incident. Photo: Lara Ingram / Fieldy's

At approximately 1am on Monday, thieves broke into Fieldy's pub on Love Road in Lowestoft.

CCTV footage shows one man breaking in and entering the pub, while two other people are seen stood outside.

The man who entered the pub smashed the fruit machines, pool table, jukebox and charity collection pots to steal the change inside.

He also took £500 from the cash register plus the chef's tips, and caused criminal damage smashing CCTV cameras and windows.

Fieldy's on Love road in Lowestoft. Photo: Matthew Nixon Fieldy's on Love road in Lowestoft. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Lara Ingram, bar manager of Fieldy's, said she was called into the pub early on Tuesday after the chef alerted her to the robbery.

She said: "They took every penny they could get hold of. They smashed the machines to get cash including taking the float and loads of charity money.

"I got the call this morning, and I was not happy. This pub is my life and soul, I spend hours working giving my all and to have been broken into and robbed is horrible."

The pub had been raising money for Marie Curie, and had a special event planned this week to donate funds.

Lara Ingram, Fieldy's bar manager, said "The fact they stole from charity hurt more than stealing from the pub itself." Lara Ingram, Fieldy's bar manager, said "The fact they stole from charity hurt more than stealing from the pub itself."

Ms Ingram, who has worked at the pub since last December, said: "The fact they stole from charity hurt more than stealing from the pub itself. I wish they hadn't done it.

"We can get the money for the till back from the bank, but we'll never see the charity money again."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said they were reported to a break in on Love Road at 8am on Monday, August 5, and a forensics team were on site in the morning.

They said: "It was reported that overnight an offender or offenders forced entry to the rear of a public house. Once inside they caused damage to the fruit machines, jukebox, lottery machine, pool table and charity boxes. They also took money from the till.

Damage to the pool table. Photo: Matthew Nixon Damage to the pool table. Photo: Matthew Nixon

"Enquiries remain ongoing and no arrests have been made."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/462657/19.