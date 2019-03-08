Video

Watch the moment man admitted killing David Hastings in Norwich

Body worn video footage shows Heinbergs admitting to the murder to police shortly after being arrested. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

This is the moment murderer Rolands Heinbergs was caught on camera by police admitting he had killed David Hastings in Norwich.

Mr Hastings, 48, of Long Row, Norwich, had met with a friend in the city on the evening of Friday, June 22 2018.

Later that night they walked down Prince of Wales Road together, making a stop at the public toilets on Rose Lane.

Just after midnight on Saturday, June 23, they both began to walk away from the toilets when Mr Hastings was stabbed by Heinbergs in a fatal, unprovoked attack.

Police were deployed to search the area and a short time later two officers stopped a man fitting a description of the suspect with blood on his hands.

As the trial at Norwich Crown Court heard, Heinbergs made significant comments admitting to the murder.

PC Wayne Stocking told the jury he heard Heinbergs say "it was me that had killed him'."