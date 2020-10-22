Case of Rolex robbers who followed victim from London adjourned

The scene where a woman had her Rolex watch stolen poutside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

Two members of a gang of Rolex robbers, who followed a Norfolk woman for more than 100 miles before carrying out a violent mugging, have had their case adjourned until next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The victim in her 50s was attacked when she stopped outside Hingham Fish Bar, unaware the gang had followed her from London along the A11 after targeting her valuable Rolex watch.

Freddie Aguis, 28, from Hackney, London, Shane Johnson, 29, of no fixed address, and John Weaver, 34, from Hackney, London, have admitted the Hingham robbery on March 13, last year. Aguis and Johnson admitted a further two robberies involving Rolex watches.

They were due to be sentenced last month but the case was adjourned to decide the roles played by Aguis and Johnson.

The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, October 22 but was adjourned to November 23 when the defendants are to be produced.