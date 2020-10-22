Case of Rolex robbers who followed victim from London adjourned
PUBLISHED: 10:55 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 22 October 2020
Two members of a gang of Rolex robbers, who followed a Norfolk woman for more than 100 miles before carrying out a violent mugging, have had their case adjourned until next month.
The victim in her 50s was attacked when she stopped outside Hingham Fish Bar, unaware the gang had followed her from London along the A11 after targeting her valuable Rolex watch.
Freddie Aguis, 28, from Hackney, London, Shane Johnson, 29, of no fixed address, and John Weaver, 34, from Hackney, London, have admitted the Hingham robbery on March 13, last year. Aguis and Johnson admitted a further two robberies involving Rolex watches.
They were due to be sentenced last month but the case was adjourned to decide the roles played by Aguis and Johnson.
The case was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, October 22 but was adjourned to November 23 when the defendants are to be produced.
