WATCH: Moment man driven at three times on petrol station forecourt

PUBLISHED: 18:10 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 18 October 2019

Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

This is the dramatic moment a man was driven at three times on a petrol station forecourt during an incident triggered by an alleged attack two years earlier in Cyprus.

Norfolk Police have released CCTV footage of what happened after Mark McMillan, 47, spotted the victim on the forecourt of the Tesco petrol station car park on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston.

Norwich Crown Court heard McMillan drove his Nissan X-Trail car at the victim on three separate occasions.

The video footage shows the victim standing, near to the air and vacuum machines in the forecourt, when McMillan drives at him on three separate occasions.

Earlier this week McMillan received a two-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was banned from driving for 12 months after admitting dangerous driving following the incident on February 22.

Judge David Goodin, who was shown the video footage in court, said the defendant had made a "terrible misjudgment" following the "astonishing" incident.

The judge said it was only good fortune that the victim did not fall under a wheel of the vehicle but he accepted that McMillan was just trying to put "the frighteners" on him.

Judge Goodin added: "You've been a fool - don't be a fool again."

McMillan, of St Mary's Close, Horsham St Faith, was also ordered to do 50 hours of unpaid work following the sentencing hearing earlier this week.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said the victim moved back to take avoiding action but fell back on the third occasion into some bushes.

Mr Gair said it was clear it was out of the blue and frightening for the victim.

Richard Kelly, mitigating, said McMillan entered his plea on the basis he was not using the car as a weapon to cause injury or run him over but just to frighten him.

He said he had no interest in hurting the victim and was shocked when he fell over.

Mr Kelly said the background to the incident was that McMillan asserted he had been attacked in Cyprus by the victim two years before this incident in front of his wife and children and ended up in hospital.

He said it was a moment of madness from McMillan who felt ashamed about how it might affect his family were he to go to prison.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

