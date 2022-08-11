WATCH: Shocking moment train hit car at level crossing

Norwich to Sheringham train service passing through level crossing at Great Plumstead where there was a crash with a Range Rover - Credit: British Transport Police

This is the shocking moment a train carrying 100 passengers crashed into a Range Rover after a motorist drove it onto a level crossing near Norwich.

Steve Kennedy-Smith, 63, was trying to reverse his vehicle out of the way when it was struck.

His car was severely damaged, although he - and passengers on the train - escaped unhurt following the crash at the level crossing at Great Plumstead, near Thorpe End.

The crossing at Great Plumstead where Steve Kennedy-Smith collided with a train - Credit: Brittany Woodman

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, for dangerous driving.

Becky Warren, an inspector with the British Transport Police (BTP), described it as a "shocking incident" which had "potentially had life-threatening consequences for Kennedy-Smith, and for the train driver and any passengers on the line".

Following the incident, which happened at about 7.20pm on July 17 last year, Inspector Warren issued a warning urging others to take care near crossings.

She said: "Level crossings must be taken seriously, and I’m pleased to see that dangerous drivers are being punished for causing significant disruption and risk to the network.

“Have a little patience and wait until it’s safe to cross – it really isn’t worth risking yours and others’ lives just to save a few minutes.”

Kennedy-Smith, of Irstead Road, Neatishead, appeared at court on Wednesday (August 10) having been found guilty of dangerous driving following a trial.

Steve Kennedy-Smith who was found guilty of dangerous driving - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Stephen Munton, prosecuting, said the crash caused a "limited amount of damage to the train" and "significant damage" to Kennedy-Smith's vehicle which had its front "ripped out" and lights and wheels exposed.

The train was able to continue onto Hoveton and Wroxham station, where the passengers were taken off.

At his sentencing, Gillian Philpot, chair of the bench of magistrates, told him the offence had "crossed the custody threshold because of the risk to the driver of the train, yourself and the passengers".

In addition to his suspended prison sentence, Kennedy-Smith was also ordered to do 140 hours unpaid work, pay £775 costs, £100 compensation to the train driver and a £128 victim surcharge.

Gavin Cowe, who represented the defendant, said it had been a "single, brief incident" in which the damage caused to the train was "minor".



