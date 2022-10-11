WATCH: Firefighters battle flat fire after suspected arson attack

Video

Video footage has captured the moment firefighters battled a blaze suspected to have been caused by an arson attack.

The video shows crews using hoses to battle the raging blaze after an arson attack was reported via a 999 call in a block of flats in Dereham's Metamec Drive at about 9.20pm last night.

Fire crews and police officers found a bin store had caught fire, with eyewitnesses reporting flames and smoke billowing from the flats.

The fire was extinguished by 9.42pm and crews suspect it started in a bin before spreading to the building.

One witness who did not wish to be named said: "We were alerted to the fire just after 9pm.

"I could hear the crackling from my bedroom.

"The fire brigade were called and two engines arrived shortly after.

"They spent quite a while putting the fire out."











