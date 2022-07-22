65-year-old assaulted recycling centre worker over £6 waste charge

A recycling centre worker was assaulted by a 65-year-old man who was angry at being asked to pay £6 for what he was dumping.

The offence ended up costing the perpetrator more than £200.

The assault happened when the employee – Robin Walpole – rolled off the bonnet of Clive Hammond’s car at low speed.

The pair had just been involved in a row over plastic sheeting Hammond had taken to the Lynn site.

Prosecutor Jodin Gherra told Lynn Magistrates’ Court: “Mr Walpole approaches the defendant and says he can’t leave his waste without paying for it.”

Hammond then called the worker a “fat ****” and “jobsworth” and said he wouldn’t take his waste back.

Miss Gherra added: “Mr Walpole says he needs to take it with him.

“The defendant was then trying to drive away with Mr Walpole on the bonnet of the car.”

Video footage showed Mr Walpole quickly falling off.

Hammond, of Lady Jane Grey Road, North Lynn, pleaded guilty to assault and using threatening behaviour on December 23 last year.

Solicitor Charlotte Winchester, mitigating, said her client was informed he would have to pay “about £6” to drop off the plastic sheets.

She added: “He couldn’t understand this and was frustrated. He said the words which have been described.

“It should be said the complainant replied in the same way. It’s no excuse but it was very much two-way.

“Mr Hammond wanted to leave before anything happened and the complainant stood in front of his car and leant forward on the bonnet. He went to grab the window wiper.

“It was only when [Mr Walpole] was on the bonnet that [Hammond] went very slowly forward, which is when the complainant rolled off to the side.”

Miss Winchester said her client realised his behaviour was wrong and told the court he’d been banned from the site for one year.

Hammond – a fabricator and welder for 50 years – was ordered to pay £75 compensation to Mr Walpole and given a six-month conditional discharge.

The defendant was also told to pay £105 costs and £22 victim surcharge.