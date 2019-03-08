Man failed to appear in court in Norwich after police officer assault

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to appear in court after being charged with assaulting a police officer.

Marc Chapman, 32, has been charged with assaulting by beating of an emergency worker on May 20 this year at Diss.

Chapman, of no fixed abode, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (June 21) but failed to attend the hearing.

A warrant, not backed for bail, was issued for his arrest by city magistrates.

New laws came into force in November last year which unlock harsher sentences for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers, paramedics and fire service staff.

Under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act those who assault emergency workers now face up to 12 months in jail.

In Norfolk, 390 police officers were assaulted in 2016/17, compared to 515 in 2017/18, a 32pc increase.

Of the 515, 383 left no injury and 132 caused injury.