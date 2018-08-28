Warrant issued after man accused of threatening to graffiti Norfolk police station and cars fails to show up in court

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to appear at court to face charges over damage to police and court property.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Green, 26, of Newmarket Road, Norwich, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 22 in connection with four offences.

He has been charged with threatening to graffiti police buildings and cars belonging to Norfolk police in Norwich on November 6 this year.

He has also been charged with assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty on the same date.

Green also faces charges of causing criminal damage to a wall belonging to Norwich Crown Court on November 1 this year and another of damaging concrete paving slabs at Wymondham on November 14 this year.

Green failed to appear at court and District Judge Nicholas Watson issued a warrant for his arrest not backed for bail.