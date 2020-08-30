Search

Warning over ‘Netflix’ and ‘DHL’ scams targeting Norfolk people

30 August, 2020 - 06:00
Netflix logo. Pic: Archant Library.

Archant

Con artists have been trying to trick people in Norfolk by sending text messages and emails claiming to be from Netflix and parcel delivery company DHL, watchdogs have warned.

Officers at Norfolk Trading Standards, based at Norfolk County Council, said scammers are exploiting the increased use of streaming services and online deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic.

They say people have received fake text messages purporting to be from Netflix, which state: “Your details need updating since we couldn’t process your latest payment. To avoid any fees visit this link” or similar wording.

Trading Standards officers warned people to always be wary of claims made in unexpected texts and to never click on any links.

And Netflix said it would never ask for people’s personal information, such as passwords or bank account details over email or text.

They said people who get such messages should not click any of the links or reply, but should forward them to phishing@netflix.com and then delete the text.

Trading Standards said that, with online shopping increasing during the pandemic, they had received information about scam emails claiming to be from parcel delivery companies. One example sent to Norfolk and reported to the watchdogs claimed to be from DHL and said that a package was awaiting delivery, but that £1.99 needed to be paid via a link before it could be sent out.

Trading Standards officer said people should not never click on such links or give any bank details if they receive such an email.

And DHL said: “Attempts have been made to defraud Internet shoppers by the unauthorised use of the DHL name and brand via email communications and graphics which appear, on the surface, to have originated from DHL

“In most cases the communications concern the sale of consumer goods over the Internet where payment may be requested before the goods are delivered

“Please be advised that DHL does not request payment in this manner. DHL only collects money due for official DHL related shipping expenses.”

People can report suspicious emails and texts to Norfolk Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.

