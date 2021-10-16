Warning over £825k 'FIFA World Cup Lottery' scam in Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
People have been urged to be vigilant over a world cup lottery scam which has been targeting homes in Norfolk.
Norfolk County Council Trading Standards said letters claiming to be from the International FIFA World Cup Online Lottery had been sent in Norfolk.
One letter claimed the recipient had won a "lump sum of £825,000" and provided details on how they could "begin your claim".
Trading standards has warned that no prize is available and the letter is a long-running scam.
Anyone who makes contact via the details supplied will be persuaded to part with personal details and money as part of an "upfront processing fee".
The team also reminded people that if they haven't entered a lottery, they haven't won it and that no official lottery operators ask for fees to collect winnings.
They urged people not to disclose bank details or pay fees in advance to claim a lottery win.
