'Stay vigilant': Police plea following spate of thefts

A spate of purse thefts have been reported at shops in and around Lowestoft town centre during the past month. Archant © 2012

Shoppers are being urged to keep a close eye on their valuables following further reports of purse thefts in a town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Earlier this month, Lowestoft police issued a warning to shoppers following reports of purse thefts in and around shops in London Road North, Lowestoft.

You may also want to watch:

The thefts in Lowestoft town centre happened about 2pm on Friday, March 29.

Now further incidents have been reported, and a police spokesman said: “Please be aware we have had further reports of purse thefts in Lowestoft so please pass this on to family and friends to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

With witnesses sought, police are also urging shoppers to keep their purses and wallets safe while out and about.

To report any suspicious behaviour visit www.suffolk.police.uk/…/f…/suspiciousbehaviour_0.pdf or anyone with any information about the thefts should call police on 101.