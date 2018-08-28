Fake £50 notes warning in South Norfolk

Businesses are being warned fake £50 notes are circulating in South Norfolk. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire Archant

Shop owners and businesses have been urged to be on their guard after buyers tried to use fake £50 notes to pay for goods.

Please be aware, we have had reports of fake £50.00 Scottish notes in circulation. #1224 — South Norfolk (@SouthNorfPolice) November 23, 2018

Police in South Norfolk Tweeted the warning to firms that counterfeit Scottish bank notes were in circulation after a man tried to use one on November 22 in a Tesco store on the A140.

PC Jim Squires, of South Norfolk Police, said: “Yesterday afternoon at Tesco’s Harford Bridge, a male entered the store and also the petrol station and tried to buy low value items with Scottish £50 notes. Staff were concerned that they were fake and refused the sales.”

The warning comes days after Thetford Garden Centre revealed fraudsters had paid for goods with counterfeit notes and tricked staff into handing over more cash.

Two men came went into the store both buying goods with counterfeit notes, before swapping the change with more fake notes, costing the store £130.

Last month the Bank of England confirmed England’s highest value banknote will in future printed on the same polymer as the £5 and £10 notes in an effort to make them “more secure”.