'Be vigilant': Spate of catalytic converter thefts prompts warning

Motorists are being urged to remain vigilant following a spate of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles.

It comes after vehicles that had been parked in car parks during the day in the Great Yarmouth area were being targeted by thieves.

Great Yarmouth Police has called on people to "report anything suspicious" and they are advising motorists to take steps to prevent catalytic converter thefts.

A post on the Great Yarmouth Police Facebook page said: "We are urging the public to be vigilant following a recent spate of catalytic converter thefts with thieves targeting vehicles parked in car parks during the day.

"Please follow these useful tips - Park in well-lit areas (and in view of CCTV); Fit an anti-theft device; Get your catalytic converter marked; Park close to fences, walls or a kerb with the exhaust being closest to the fence, wall or kerb making theft more difficult and please report anything suspicious to the police."