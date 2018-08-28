Warning issued following spate of scam calls

A warning has been issued to householders following reports of scam calls being made in relation to council tax in Waveney.

With a warning message posted on the East Suffolk Council Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Please be aware that some Waveney residents have received scam calls claiming to be from Waveney District Council.

“The caller - David Carter or David Tarter - tells the customer of a credit on their council tax account and requests the customer’s bank details in order to issue a refund.

“Other councils in the UK are reporting a similar scam with a caller of the same name/s claiming to be from the bank.”

The council spokesman added: “Please do not give out your bank details over the phone and if you believe you have received a scam call, please call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.”

