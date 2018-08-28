Search

Advanced search

Warning issued following spate of scam calls

PUBLISHED: 11:56 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:56 14 December 2018

A person using a landline phone as a telephone scam has been reported in Waveney. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

A person using a landline phone as a telephone scam has been reported in Waveney. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

A warning has been issued to householders following reports of scam calls being made in relation to council tax in Waveney.

With a warning message posted on the East Suffolk Council Facebook page, a spokesman said: “Please be aware that some Waveney residents have received scam calls claiming to be from Waveney District Council.

“The caller - David Carter or David Tarter - tells the customer of a credit on their council tax account and requests the customer’s bank details in order to issue a refund.

“Other councils in the UK are reporting a similar scam with a caller of the same name/s claiming to be from the bank.”

The council spokesman added: “Please do not give out your bank details over the phone and if you believe you have received a scam call, please call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.”

For further information and to become ScamAware visit www.actionfraud.police.uk/

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

The many lives of serial Norfolk conwoman Natalie Rivers

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft.

‘Dishonest’ solicitor struck off for misleading client

Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.uk

‘It makes me sick it got that bad’: Ex-staff member lifts lid on care home suddenly ordered to shut

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Dishonest’ solicitor struck off for misleading client

Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.uk

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Waveney Valley’s Lee Cook claims impressive win in Beccles Turkey Trot

Beccles Turkey Trot winner Lee Cook faces the camera Picture: WAVENEY AC

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast