Watch out for ‘tree services’ cold caller, say watchdogs
PUBLISHED: 14:59 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 04 September 2020
People have been warned to watch out for a suspected rogue trader knocking on doors of Norfolk homes and peddling ‘tree services’.
Officers at Norfolk Trading Standards, based at Norfolk County Council, urged people to watch out after reports of the cold caller in the Hellesdon area.
A man, with a white dropside van, was seen going door to door offering to trim or lop trees.
Trading Standards officers said: “Our advice is never deal with anyone who cold calls at your property offering to undertake work on or around your property.
“When looking to have work done only deal with reputable companies you have researched and chosen yourself.
“Our Norfolk Trusted Trader directory contains traders you can trust, with feedback from their customers at www.norfolk.gov.uk/trustedtrader.
Cold callers can be reported to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.
