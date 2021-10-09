Warning over scam PPI and home insulation phone calls

Published: 4:30 PM October 9, 2021

People in Norfolk have been warned not to fall for phone calls from people offering a ‘refund for PPI charges’ or loft insulation checks.

It comes after a Norfolk person received a call where the caller claimed they required personal details in order to initiate a refund for PPI.

They ended the call and reported it through the Citizens Advice consumer helpline.

In another incident a Norfolk householder received a cold call from someone claiming to be ‘the local representative for loft insulation’. They attempted to gather personal information including home ownership status.

Norfolk Trading Standards urged people to be very wary of claims made during telephone cold calls and never agree to buy items, services or to an unknown person visiting your home during one.

“Also be especially wary of claims, however received, that you are due money for a refund or prize win which you have to pay to access. This is often a clear hallmark of a scam,” they added.

People can report via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.

