Warning to owners of 'keyless' cars following rise in thefts

PUBLISHED: 17:11 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 01 May 2019

Suffolk Constabulary has issued a warning to motorists. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

A warning has been issued to drivers of cars with keyless entry following a spate of vehicle thefts.

Suffolk Police is warning owners about security issues with keyless systems.

It comes following an increase in thefts of motor vehicles, especially in north Suffolk.

Halesworth Police Tweeted: “There has been an increase in theft of motor vehicles, especially in our part of the county, with a common factor being keyless entry.

“This is where the car key has only to be within a few metres of the car to unlock and start it, the key remaining in the driver's pocket or bag.

“These keys constantly emit a radio signal which is picked up by the vehicle in the same way as when you press a button on a remote.

“Trouble is, this signal can be intercepted by criminals on fairly basic, cheap equipment available on the Internet.

“Once acquired, the signal can be emitted to fool the car into thinking the key – and therefore the owner – is present and allow entry and start up.

“The signal can be read through the outside walls of buildings and from pockets and bags.

“Special bags called Faraday bags can be purchased for a few pounds to block the signal. Use one of these when not using your car and don't hang keys up at home on or close to an outside wall.”

For further information visit www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z

Comments have been disabled on this article.

