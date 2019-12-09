Hang up warning amid Norfolk 'car accidents' cold call con

Cold callers have been trying to con people in Norfolk about 'recent car accidents'.

Watchdogs at Norfolk Trading Standards said they had received a number of reports from people in the county who have received the recorded message cold calls.

The message talks about a 'recent car accident' and asks a series of questions, with gaps left for responses.

After that, the calls are then likely to be connected to a call handler, who will attempt to gather personal, vehicle and financial details.

A spokesman for Norfolk Trading Standards said: "We always advise people to be very wary of claims made during telephone cold calls.

"If you receive this or a similar recorded message call, our advice is do not interact with the call and hang up."

People who have received a telephone cold call which they believe to be a scam can report it to Trading Standards via their partners, the Citizens Advice consumer helpline, on 03454 04 05 06.