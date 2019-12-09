Search

Hang up warning amid Norfolk 'car accidents' cold call con

PUBLISHED: 16:32 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 09 December 2019

Norfolk Trading Standards have warned people not to fall for a 'car accident' cold call scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Archant

Cold callers have been trying to con people in Norfolk about 'recent car accidents'.

Watchdogs at Norfolk Trading Standards said they had received a number of reports from people in the county who have received the recorded message cold calls.

The message talks about a 'recent car accident' and asks a series of questions, with gaps left for responses.

After that, the calls are then likely to be connected to a call handler, who will attempt to gather personal, vehicle and financial details.

A spokesman for Norfolk Trading Standards said: "We always advise people to be very wary of claims made during telephone cold calls.

"If you receive this or a similar recorded message call, our advice is do not interact with the call and hang up."

People who have received a telephone cold call which they believe to be a scam can report it to Trading Standards via their partners, the Citizens Advice consumer helpline, on 03454 04 05 06.

