Hang up warning amid Norfolk 'car accidents' cold call con
PUBLISHED: 16:32 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 09 December 2019
Cold callers have been trying to con people in Norfolk about 'recent car accidents'.
Watchdogs at Norfolk Trading Standards said they had received a number of reports from people in the county who have received the recorded message cold calls.
The message talks about a 'recent car accident' and asks a series of questions, with gaps left for responses.
After that, the calls are then likely to be connected to a call handler, who will attempt to gather personal, vehicle and financial details.
A spokesman for Norfolk Trading Standards said: "We always advise people to be very wary of claims made during telephone cold calls.
"If you receive this or a similar recorded message call, our advice is do not interact with the call and hang up."
People who have received a telephone cold call which they believe to be a scam can report it to Trading Standards via their partners, the Citizens Advice consumer helpline, on 03454 04 05 06.
