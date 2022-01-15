Warning over scam caller telling people they are unvaccinated
Published: 8:02 PM January 15, 2022
- Credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire
A scam caller pretending to be an NHS Vaccination Hub has been falsely telling people they are unvaccinated.
Trading standards issued a warning after the callers attempted to gather personal details from people in Norfolk.
People are being urged to be on their guard for calls from an 0300 number which claim the recipient is 'non-vaccinated'.
Those who receive the call are urged to hang up and not give any information over the phone.
The warning from Norfolk County Council said the NHS would:
- Never ask for payment (the vaccine is free)
- Never ask for your bank details
- Never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine
- Never ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips
Anyone who receives the call should report it via Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133.
