News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Warning over scam caller telling people they are unvaccinated

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:02 PM January 15, 2022
PICTURE POSED MY MODEL. File photo dated 15/03/11 of a close-up view of a woman talking on a mobile

Norfolk trading standards are warning about a scam which calls people telling them they are unvaccinated. - Credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

A scam caller pretending to be an NHS Vaccination Hub has been falsely telling people they are unvaccinated.

Trading standards issued a warning after the callers attempted to gather personal details from people in Norfolk.

People are being urged to be on their guard for calls from an 0300 number which claim the recipient is 'non-vaccinated'.

Those who receive the call are urged to hang up and not give any information over the phone.

The warning from Norfolk County Council said the NHS would:

  • Never ask for payment (the vaccine is free)
  • Never ask for your bank details
  • Never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine
  • Never ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips

Anyone who receives the call should report it via Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133.

Most Read

  1. 1 Custom-built six-bedroom home with indoor slide on the market for £900,000
  2. 2 Norfolk pub gets booked up every Sunday for its roast dinner platters
  3. 3 Six places in Norfolk where KFC could open a new restaurant
  1. 4 Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast
  2. 5 Man accused of murdering partner in Colton dies in Norwich prison
  3. 6 Car boot sale to return after five years with up to 200 pitches
  4. 7 Is this Norfolk's quirkiest cafe?
  5. 8 Investigations continue after stabbing in town park
  6. 9 Norfolk recruiting police officers - but not those with 'offensive' tattoos
  7. 10 From mustard to postcodes: 15 things Norwich has given the world
Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The driver of a Land Rover which was towing a 20ft shipping container was pulled over on the A47 in Norwich.

Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
William Chandler Gangway Potting Shed Overstrand

'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Barnham Broom Hotel, Golf and Spa. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Breckland District Council

Council privately plans to sell golf club it spent £10m on for just £2m

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Gil Morais and Philip Elliott, Marcela Da Costa, and Jonnie Irwin

Two Norfolk businesses to feature on BBC One programme

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon