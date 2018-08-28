Search

Warning over iTunes scam artists targeting Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:39 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:06 27 November 2018

Phone iTunes and Google card fraudsters are targeting people in South Norfolk. Picture: Simon Parkin

Phone iTunes and Google card fraudsters are targeting people in South Norfolk. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

Police have warned householders to be on alert amid reports of people in Norfolk being targeted by phone scammers claiming to be from HM Revenue and Customs and asking them to settle bills in Goggle or iTunes vouchers.

The scam sees a fraudster make a cold call and tell them they owe a significant amount in tax, and says it can be paid off by buying Google or iTunes gift cards.

Fraudsters ask for iTunes cards because their codes are hard to trace and they can be resold.

Norfolk Police are warning people to be aware that such calls are a scam and to tell friends and relatives.

Earlier this month Norfolk Trading Standards warn people to be aware of ‘gift card scams’ involving the purchasing of fake vouchers.

In one incident in South Norfolk a resident received a call which claimed to be from trading standards, stating they were going to attend the resident’s property with a cheque for £5,000 due to an overpayment at the bank.

