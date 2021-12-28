News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning over fake NHS Covid pass scam in Norfolk

Published: 10:06 PM December 28, 2021
A Wymondham business owner has warned others of a scam involving a call from a fake bailiff.

Norfolk trading standards has issued a warning about a fake NHS Covid pass scam. - Credit: PA Wire

A warning has been issued after a fake Covid pass scam started to circulate in Norfolk.

There have been reports of people in the county being sent texts claiming to be from the NHS, telling victims to click a link to access their Covid pass.

An example of one of the texts sent promising a fake Covid pass.

An example of one of the texts sent promising a fake Covid pass. - Credit: Norfolk trading standards

Norfolk County Council trading standards says the scam has also been reported to have been emailed, with the link taking those who click it to a fake version of the NHS website which attempts to gather personal and financial details.

It said the NHS will never ask for payment or financial details over text or email.

The NHS Covid Pass is available free through the free NHS App, from the NHS.uk website or by calling 119.

Trading standards says those who receive the text should report it by forwarding the message to 7726, or by calling the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.


