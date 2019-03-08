Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Warning over Norfolk and Suffolk council tax text scams

PUBLISHED: 07:41 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:41 20 March 2019

People have been warned not to fall for a council tax text scam. Picture: Denise Bradley

People have been warned not to fall for a council tax text scam. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk in Suffolk not to fall for scam texts offering council tax refunds.

Norfolk Trading Standards said they had received reports of people in Norfolk being sent the texts, while Mid Suffolk Council said there had also been attempts to con people over the border.

People have been urged not to respond to the texts.

Earlier this month, Norfolk Trading Standards issued a warning about telephone cold calls claiming that “less energy efficient houses will pay more council tax”.

The cold caller, who had targeted somebody in Norfolk, talked about a ‘carbon tax on council tax’ and attempted to make an appointment to undertake ‘a property survey’.

Trading Standards urged people to be very wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call and never give or confirm any personal details or agree to someone visiting your home if approached in this manner.

Anyone who needs advice about cold calling or have agreed to a visit during a cold call should contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans. File photo. Picture Google.

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Final words of teenager who took his own life inscribed on memorial bench

A bench has been installed at Whitlingham Country Park in memory of Claudiu Cristea. Pictured is Claudiu's sister, Monica, 12. Picture: Archant

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

‘This road will become a folly’ - City council back NDR Western Link as plans protested

Norwich City Council have backed plans for the NDR Western Link, despite protests. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in Norfolk crash

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans. File photo. Picture Google.

Barman’s timely sketch could help police trace artwork vandals

The sketches of the suspects drawn by a Playhouse barman. Photo: Gawain Godwin

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Firefighters free woman from car after crash on A47

The A47 at North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

New coffee shop to open in Norwich

Mark Lawrence, who will be opening Fika in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists