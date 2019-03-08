Warning over Norfolk and Suffolk council tax text scams

People have been warned not to fall for a council tax text scam. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Watchdogs have warned people in Norfolk in Suffolk not to fall for scam texts offering council tax refunds.

Norfolk Trading Standards said they had received reports of people in Norfolk being sent the texts, while Mid Suffolk Council said there had also been attempts to con people over the border.

People have been urged not to respond to the texts.

Earlier this month, Norfolk Trading Standards issued a warning about telephone cold calls claiming that “less energy efficient houses will pay more council tax”.

The cold caller, who had targeted somebody in Norfolk, talked about a ‘carbon tax on council tax’ and attempted to make an appointment to undertake ‘a property survey’.

Trading Standards urged people to be very wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call and never give or confirm any personal details or agree to someone visiting your home if approached in this manner.

Anyone who needs advice about cold calling or have agreed to a visit during a cold call should contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.