Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Rogue trader warning after cold callers spotted

Dan Grimmer

Published: 8:36 PM February 7, 2021   
Norfolk Trading Standards have warned people to watch out for cold callers. Pic posed by models. Ph

Norfolk Trading Standards have warned people to watch out for cold callers. Pic posed by models. Photo:Antony Kelly

A warning has been issued for people to watch out for rogue traders after reports of cold callers offering to clean driveways.

Trading Standards officers at Norfolk County Council said there had been reports on Friday of people going door to door in the Hethersett area.

They said the cold callers were reported as being two adults and a youth.

They were seen to leave the location in a sign written white Ford Transit van with foreign number plates and officers fear they could try other areas in the county.

A spokesman for Norfolk Trading Standards said: "Our advice is never deal with doorstep cold callers and never agree to have work done on or around your property if approached in this way."

Anyone who sees the cold callers in Norfolk should contact Trading Standards via  0808 223 1133 or Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

If people feel intimidated or are worried vulnerable neighbours are in danger call 999.

