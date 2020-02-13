Don't 'buckle to pressure': Warning over 'Nottingham Knockers'

Householders are being warned about a group of people operating across the area following a series of unwanted house calls.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to residents about the group, who have been attempting to sell household items in Lowestoft.

The so-called Nottingham Knockers were going door to door in Lowestoft last night (Wednesday, February 12).

Named after a scam originating in Nottingham, young people travel across the UK targeting a town.

They knock at doors and claim to be ex-convicts attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We've had reports that Nottingham Knockers were calling at properties in and around Lowestoft last night.

"They may still be in the area or could have moved on elsewhere in the county.

"These individuals are claiming to be on a youth offending scheme, attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.

"Trading Standards always advise residents to refrain from buying at the doorstep and not to buckle to pressure from salespeople offering supposedly one-off 'buy it now' low prices.

"These Nottingham Knockers work in groups across the country but they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme and many do not possess Pedlar's Certificates, which are issued by police."

If you are approached at the door, please refuse to buy and then report them to Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133 or to Suffolk Police on 101.

The warning from Suffolk Trading Standards comes following reports that Nottingham Knockers were operating in north Suffolk last May.