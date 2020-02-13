Search

Advanced search

Don't 'buckle to pressure': Warning over 'Nottingham Knockers'

PUBLISHED: 17:26 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 13 February 2020

BE VIGILANT: Trading Standards have issued a warning over rogue doorstep traders. CREDIT: Edward Bock, Getty Images/Hemera

BE VIGILANT: Trading Standards have issued a warning over rogue doorstep traders. CREDIT: Edward Bock, Getty Images/Hemera

Archant

Householders are being warned about a group of people operating across the area following a series of unwanted house calls.

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to residents about the group, who have been attempting to sell household items in Lowestoft.

The so-called Nottingham Knockers were going door to door in Lowestoft last night (Wednesday, February 12).

Named after a scam originating in Nottingham, young people travel across the UK targeting a town.

They knock at doors and claim to be ex-convicts attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: "We've had reports that Nottingham Knockers were calling at properties in and around Lowestoft last night.

"They may still be in the area or could have moved on elsewhere in the county.

"These individuals are claiming to be on a youth offending scheme, attempting to mend their ways, before trying to sell the householder everyday household products at very high prices.

"Trading Standards always advise residents to refrain from buying at the doorstep and not to buckle to pressure from salespeople offering supposedly one-off 'buy it now' low prices.

"These Nottingham Knockers work in groups across the country but they are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme and many do not possess Pedlar's Certificates, which are issued by police."

If you are approached at the door, please refuse to buy and then report them to Trading Standards on 0808 223 1133 or to Suffolk Police on 101.

The warning from Suffolk Trading Standards comes following reports that Nottingham Knockers were operating in north Suffolk last May.

Most Read

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

New primary school will be first of its kind in Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new Wymondham College Prep School. The Sapientia Education Trust, which is sponsoring the school, has had to delay the opening of its boarding provision. Picture: LSI/Morgan Sindall

Staff from three hotels not paid since Christmas launch battle for wages

The three hotels which have closed; Brandon House, Wensum Guest House and the Stracey, all owned by Ken Finneran, inset. Pic: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters and air ambulance tackle bungalow fire which closes busy city road

Emergency services at the bungalow fire on Plumstead Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

New environment secretary appointed at crucial time for farming industry

George Eustice as been appointed as the new environment secretary in the prime minister's post-Brexit cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Mixed day for East Anglian MPs amid Downing Street drama

Sajid Javid arriving in Downing Street, London, he has dramatically quit as chancellor after Boris Johnson ordered him to fire his closest aides.
Drive 24