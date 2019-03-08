Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Warning issued to motorists after figures reveal hundreds hurt in deer collisions

PUBLISHED: 16:15 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 15 May 2019

Red Deer in the fields at Snettisham Park Farm. Picture: Ian Burt

Red Deer in the fields at Snettisham Park Farm. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Drivers are being warned about the dangers of deer roaming on to country roads after new figures showed it could result in hundreds of injuries to motorists and passengers a year.

Highways England has released data from a number of studies which show that about 400 people were injured and around 20 killed each year in deer-related collisions which result in the deaths of between 40,000 and 74,000 animals.

The latest statistics come just days after an inquest was opened into the death of a Norwich motorist who was killed in a crash on the A11 after an initial collision with a deer.

Rikki Loades, 31, of Colossus Way, Norwich, died on Monday, April 29 near Wymondham.

At the time, a police spokesman said emergency services attended the scene around 4.55am after two cars hit a deer.

You may also want to watch:

There was then a collision involving an HGV and Mr Loades died at the scene.

An inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court earlier this month heard the cause of death was given as multiple injuries due to a road traffic collision. A full inquest will take place on October 23.

And with this time of year seeing a peak in deer collisions, as many of the animals cross roads seeking new territories, Highways England together with The Deer Initiative, a group which looks to maintain a health deer population, have teamed up to give advice to drivers.

It includes checking speed, staying alert, dipping headlights if drivers see deer to avoid the animals "freezing" on the spot, and looking for other deer if you see one.

Leonardo Gubert, senior ecologist at Highways England, said: "Sadly, the outcome of a collision involving a deer can be much more catastrophic than vehicle damage or injury to the animal."

He urged motorists to be extra vigilant, particularly at this time of year, and follow the advice that was being given.

David Jam, director of The Deer Initiative, said: "The recent spate of accidents is a stark reminder about the dangers of deer on our roads. We urge drivers to check their speed and stay alert especially when they see deer warning signs or are travelling through a heavily wooded or forested stretch of road."

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

400 cannabis plants discovered near Norwich

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library

Two people arrested after multiple van break-ins

Two people have been arrested after van break-ins. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists