Warning of hackers sharing indecent images of children on social media

Social media accounts are being hacked and flooded with indecent images of children, according to a national fraud agency.

Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards has issued a warning amid a growing number of reports nationwide.

Criminals are targeting social media accounts registered with email addresses that use custom domain names which have expired.

Some victims also reported receiving suspicious emails from social media platforms asking them to “verify their account”, with the links in the emails leading to genuine-looking websites that were designed to steal login details.

The attacks potentially cause victims to suffer reputational damage and distress.

Action Fraud has given the following advice for victims: