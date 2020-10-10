Winter warning for boat owners after outboard motor theft

Boat owners have been warned about the danger of maritime crime over the winter months, a time of year when “opportunist thieves” tend to strike.

The Hoveton-based Norfolk police Broads Beat team said owners should double check their boats were secure before leaving them for the winter, and make sure stealable items were not left on display.

The warning follows the theft of a 6HP two-stroke Mercury outboard engine with the serial number OP409177 from a boat moored at the Buckingham Sailing Club on Ferry Road in Carleton St Peter, some time between September 15 and 18.

PC Paul Bassham said: “Boat owners and hirers spend a lot of money buying and maintaining their boats, so the last thing you want is to be a victim of theft.

“If you haven’t already, make sure you have a detailed list of your boating equipment including serial numbers, which is first line of defence against thieves, which proves invaluable if your property is stolen.

“Officers have recently recovered an outboard engine that was stolen off a boat moored on the River Thurne at Potter Heigham in 2016. This was initially found by marine police doing spot checks on boats in Lithuania. Officers managed to identify the engine due to the serial number, again reinforcing the importance of them.

“The other benefit to recording serial numbers and marking your items is the improved chances we have of prosecuting offenders.”

Police said boat owners should mark valuable items with their postcode, making them less attractive to a thief and again easier to identify if stolen.

Officers also promote the use of crime prevention initiative Boatshield, which provides a booklet with advice, and a place to record serial, model, Hin and Vin numbers of Boats, outboards, chart plotters and trailers.

The team also sends out updates on marine crime by email, send a message to Broadsbeat@norfolk.pnn.police.uk to sign up.

Anyone with information about the stolen outboard engine should contact PC Paul Bassham on 101, quoting reference number 36/66439/20.