News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Warning after Paypal scammers target people in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:20 AM May 3, 2022
Almost a quarter of homes and businesses do not have full 4G coverage. Picture: Radar.

A warning has been issued over fake Paypal emails claiming items have been paid for. - Credit: Archant

A warning has been issued following reports of a fake Paypal email scamming people out of money.

The victim was advertising a phone for sale online and received a Paypal payment confirmation email when the item was bought.

But it was only after the phone had been sent to the buyer the victim then realised the Paypal email was fake and no payment had been received.

Following the incident, Norfolk Trading Standards has warned people to use only reputable selling platforms online and to be extra cautious if asked to pay directly into a private bank account.

It also said people should avoid sending items before payment is received.

Trading Standards also say people should use a credit card for purchases over £100 and up to £30,000 as they will have protection under Section 75 of the Credit Consumer Act.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Inside the Gridserve forecourt at Postwick.

First look inside Norwich's 'forecourt of the future'

Derin Clark

person
The Mill House in Tharston, a pastel pink six-bed home which is for sale for £675,000

Riverside home of two Norfolk writers goes up for sale for £675,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Enjoy a tasty carvery with all the trimmings at Burgh Hall. 

Food and Drink | Video

7 places where you can tuck into a carvery in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Wells lifeboat called to rescue group at Wells Harbour

Norfolk Live News

Tide cuts off large group of people and several dogs on north Norfolk coast

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon