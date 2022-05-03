Warning after Paypal scammers target people in Norfolk

A warning has been issued over fake Paypal emails claiming items have been paid for. - Credit: Archant

A warning has been issued following reports of a fake Paypal email scamming people out of money.

The victim was advertising a phone for sale online and received a Paypal payment confirmation email when the item was bought.

But it was only after the phone had been sent to the buyer the victim then realised the Paypal email was fake and no payment had been received.

Following the incident, Norfolk Trading Standards has warned people to use only reputable selling platforms online and to be extra cautious if asked to pay directly into a private bank account.

It also said people should avoid sending items before payment is received.

Trading Standards also say people should use a credit card for purchases over £100 and up to £30,000 as they will have protection under Section 75 of the Credit Consumer Act.