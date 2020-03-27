Search

Warning that con artists are posing as police officers to trick elderly

PUBLISHED: 21:52 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 21:55 27 March 2020

Con artists are posing as police officers. Pic: Getty Images.

A warning has been issued that con artists are pretending to be police officers in an attempt to trick vulnerable people in Norfolk.

Norfolk police are warning older people to be on their guard after a number of reports in which callers are pretending to be police officers.

On Friday, March 27, an elderly woman from the Belton area in Great Yarmouth received a call at about 7.30pm from a man posing as a police officer.

The woman was asked to take part in a survey. When the woman questioned the legitimacy of the call, he became very aggressive.

And police say they have received a number of similar reports in which elderly people have been targeted.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have received a similar type of telephone call or has any information about these incidents.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting incident number 415 of Friday, March 27.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

People are reminded that neither banks, nor the police or National Crime Agency will ever ask people to withdraw money or buy items.

Norfolk police said neither banks or the police will ever ask for your PIN, bank card or bank account details over the phone – and that people should never give these details to anybody.

Neither the police nor the banks will send a courier to collect money from you and people should Always request photo ID from callers and call the police if unsure.

Police said that, if people are asked to telephone a bank, then always do it on a different phone to the one you were contacted on.

The say fraudsters will keep the line open and have been known to play ring tones, hold music and a recorded message down the phone, so the victim believes they are making a call to a legitimate number.

Police said to use a friend or neighbour’s telephone instead.

Other advice is to never download any software suggested by a caller and not to rush into complying to the scammers demands or requests.

Friends, family, carers and neighbours are asked by police to spread the word, to ensure everyone is aware of this scam and what they should do.

MORE: Warning as scammers take advantage of Coronavirus situation

